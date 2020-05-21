Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released from the County Health Department on Thursday show that there have been 484 total cases since testing began. There were two new cases reported since Wednesday, the cases are located in East Greenbush and Schodack.

Of the 484 cases, 339 people have made a full recovery. There are 145 active cases in the county. Seven people are being treated in the hospital for the virus. Experts have administered 6,915 tests to county residents.

There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, 19 of those deaths were nursing home residents.

