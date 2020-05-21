Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released from the County Health Department on Thursday show that there have been 484 total cases since testing began. There were two new cases reported since Wednesday, the cases are located in East Greenbush and Schodack.
Of the 484 cases, 339 people have made a full recovery. There are 145 active cases in the county. Seven people are being treated in the hospital for the virus. Experts have administered 6,915 tests to county residents.
There have been 28 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, 19 of those deaths were nursing home residents.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Universal Orlando looking to reopen first week of June
- Group of senators push for legislation to protect coal miners during pandemic
- Nearly 30 overdoses across the Capital Region overnight, 2 fatalities
- Expert: US nursing homes were ‘largely unprepared’ for pandemic
- Testing sign stolen from HVCC coronavirus testing site