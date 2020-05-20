Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County confirms six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to 482 since the outbreak began. They are:

A 38-year-old Rensselaer man

A 23-year-old Nassau woman

A 50-year-old Rensselaer man

A 68-year-old Troy woman

A 91-year-old East Greenbush woman

A 53-year-old Troy woman

Following a review and update of its numbers, the county says there are 240 residents in quarantine. There have been 6,359 tests administered to residents, including 253 on Tuesday. There were 22 cases cleared for recovery—among the highest one-day totals for recoveries in one day for the county—totaling 339 cleared cases in the county.

There are currently six residents in the hospital, though none are in ICU. Four residents are hospitalized at Samaritan, one at Ellis, and one at Albany Medical Center. There have unfortunately been 28 deaths of residents in the county from COVID-19 to date.

During the latest installment of the county’s weekday press conference, County Executive Steve McLaughlin said Meals on Wheels continues to be successful, and that inconsistent messages from the state and CDC send mixed messages.

Department of Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas highlighted a seeming uptick in overdoses since mid-March, counting 21 since the outbreak began. She stressed that naloxone, an opioid antagonist that can reverse overdoses, is available by delivery.

