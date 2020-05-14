Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released Thursday show that there have been 450 total cases since testing began. Of those 450 cases, 274 people have made a full recovery.

There have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths in the county including 17 nursing home residents.

The nine new cases reported Thursday include;

a 22-year-old Troy woman

a 56-year-old Troy woman

a 36-year-old Troy man

a 24-year-old Troy woman

a 26-year-old Troy man

a 27-year-old Grafton woman

a 59-year-old East Greenbush man

a 33-year-old Rensselaer man

a 55-year-old Rensselaer woman

