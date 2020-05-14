Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released Thursday show that there have been 450 total cases since testing began. Of those 450 cases, 274 people have made a full recovery.
There have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths in the county including 17 nursing home residents.
The nine new cases reported Thursday include;
- a 22-year-old Troy woman
- a 56-year-old Troy woman
- a 36-year-old Troy man
- a 24-year-old Troy woman
- a 26-year-old Troy man
- a 27-year-old Grafton woman
- a 59-year-old East Greenbush man
- a 33-year-old Rensselaer man
- a 55-year-old Rensselaer woman
