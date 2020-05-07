Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 385 accumulative cases since testing began, up ten cases from Wednesday. Of those 385 cases, 222 people have made a full recovery.

There are 12 people being treated in the hospital, with two of those cases in the ICU. There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, 14 of those deaths were residents of the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke.

Officials also said Thursday a third employee at the Van Rensselaer Manor has tested positive. The Cohoes resident last worked in the facility May 1.

The new ten new cases include:

a 73-year-old male resident of the Diamond Hill adult care facility

a 67-year-old male resident of the Diamond Hill adult care facility

a 33-year-old Troy woman

a 35-year-old Hoosick man

a 32-year-old East Greenbush man

a 34-year-old Grafton man

a 38-year-old Troy woman

a 41-year-old Troy woman

a 24-year-old Stephentown woman

a one-year-old Rensselaer girl

