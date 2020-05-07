County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

Rensselaer County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 385 accumulative cases since testing began, up ten cases from Wednesday. Of those 385 cases, 222 people have made a full recovery.

There are 12 people being treated in the hospital, with two of those cases in the ICU. There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, 14 of those deaths were residents of the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke.

Officials also said Thursday a third employee at the Van Rensselaer Manor has tested positive. The Cohoes resident last worked in the facility May 1.

The new ten new cases include:

  • a 73-year-old male resident of the Diamond Hill adult care facility
  • a 67-year-old male resident of the Diamond Hill adult care facility
  • a 33-year-old Troy woman
  • a 35-year-old Hoosick man
  • a 32-year-old East Greenbush man
  • a 34-year-old Grafton man
  • a 38-year-old Troy woman
  • a 41-year-old Troy woman
  • a 24-year-old Stephentown woman
  • a one-year-old Rensselaer girl

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak