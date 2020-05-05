Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 358 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 358 cases, 197 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are currently six people being treated in the hospital, one of those cases is being treated in the ICU. There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The eight new cases reported Tuesday include:

a 48-year-old Schaghticoke woman

a 53-year-old Schaghticoke man

a 52-year-old Rensselaer man

a 30-year-old Troy man

a 20-year-old Troy man

a 35-year-old Troy woman

a 35-year-old North Greenbush man

a 62-year-old Schodack man

At the mobile test site in Troy on Tuesday, workers tested 75 people. The county-run site at HVCC in collaboration with the Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center will begin testing on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting Monday, May 11 the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

