Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Rensselaer County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 358 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 358 cases, 197 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are currently six people being treated in the hospital, one of those cases is being treated in the ICU. There have been 23 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The eight new cases reported Tuesday include:

  • a 48-year-old Schaghticoke woman
  • a 53-year-old Schaghticoke man
  • a 52-year-old Rensselaer man
  • a 30-year-old Troy man
  • a 20-year-old Troy man
  • a 35-year-old Troy woman
  • a 35-year-old North Greenbush man
  • a 62-year-old Schodack man

At the mobile test site in Troy on Tuesday, workers tested 75 people. The county-run site at HVCC in collaboration with the Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center will begin testing on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting Monday, May 11 the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak