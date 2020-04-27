Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 262 accumulative positive cases since testing began, up ten cases from Sunday. Of those 262 cases, 146 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 14 people being treated for the virus, five of those patients are in the ICU. There are also approximately 630 in monitor quarantine. There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The ten new cases include:

a 57-year-old Troy man

a 75-year-old Schodack woman, a resident at the Living Resources adult facility

a 23-year-old Schodack woman

a 27-year-old Troy man

a 45-year-old North Greenbush woman

a 22-year-old Rensselaer woman

a 45-year-old Brunswick woman

a 45-year-old North Greenbush man

a 66-year-old Schodack woman, a resident at the Living Resources adult facility

a 56-yar-old Troy man

County officials also giving an update on the status of nursing homes in the county. There have been 23 confirmed cases and eight deaths involving residents at the Diamond Hill adult care center in Schaghticoke. There are seven confirmed cases of residents at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy, along with positive cases involving two staff members.

There is also one confirmed case at Rosewood Gardens in East Greenbush and one employee. There are three confirmed cases involving residents at Living Resources in Schodack and two employees.

There is also a positive case involving a resident at The Eliot adult care facility in Troy, two positive staff members at Heritage House in Troy, and one staff member who is a county resident at the Teresian House in Guilderland.

