Rensselaer County coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says the county was notified Thursday an employee at Van Rensselaer Manor was diagnosed with COVID-19. McLaughlin expressed anger that the employee went to work sick.

McLaughlin says contact tracing among residents and employees has begun at Van Rensselaer Manor and that the nursing home will be sanitized using an EPA approved solution.

There has been 227 total coronavirus cases in the county, 115 of them are still active. There are 17 county residents hospitalized, 3 in the ICU. Fifteen people in the county have died from the virus.

Diamond Hill has had an additional four cases with a total of 22. A little over 600 individuals in Rensselaer County are under mandatory quarantine.

