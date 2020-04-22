Rensselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that there have been 206 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. One of the new cases involves a patient from Diamond Hill. Of those 206 cases, 96 people have made a full recovery, leaving 106 active cases in the county.

There are 14 people being treated in the hospital including seven people from Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation. There are three patients being treated in the ICU.

