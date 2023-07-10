RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s flash floods reached historic levels around the state. In Rensselaer County, commuters planning on taking any of the Adirondack or Empire Service lines will only find canceled trains for the rest of the night.

On Monday, an Amtrak representative said in a statement:

“On Tuesday, 7/11, all service between New York’s New York Penn Station and Albany will be canceled with no alternate transportation. Any resumption of service will be determined by Metro-North Railroad, the owner of the tracks.”

Following the storm Sunday night, Rensselaer County Highway Department was cleaning and repairing parts of County Route 121 in Schaghticoke. But other roads will take more time to repair, like a part of Pine Woods Road where a section of the road is now missing.

The Bureau of Public Safety Director met with representatives from the state to review the damage and discuss repair plans.

In the meantime, drivers should use caution and avoid downed trees and power lines while repairs take place. Crews will be back out Tuesday morning to continue their work.