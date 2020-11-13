Rensselaer County confirms new COVID-19 cases in update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Health Department confirmed 18 new cases of the Coronavirus. The County is monitoring 140 active cases.

The new cases are part of a continuing trend, of people testing positive within families, at shared workplaces, and due to travel. Nine of the new positives involve family, other known positives, or within the workplace.

The County also confirmed 18 residents have been hospitalized because of the virus with one person in the ICU. No new deaths have yet been reported, the latest deaths were announced on November 11. The to-date death total is 48.