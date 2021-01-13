Rensselaer County confirms deaths in COVID-19 update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Health Department confirmed two new deaths due to COVID-19. The patients were a 78-year-old North Greenbush man and a 97-year-old Schodack woman.

With the new deaths, the County to date death toll is now 103 residents. The County confirmed 188 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active total cases to 1,932.

There are now 41 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven in ICU. There are now 1,409 residents now in monitor quarantine. The County also announced 99 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 4,446 cases cleared to date.