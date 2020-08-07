Rensselaer County changes coronavirus testing schedule

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that they are making changes to the county coronavirus testing site. The county will continue to partner with The IMA Group next week, according to County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

Testing will be conducted two days a week, on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The college will also be doing testing for college students who are county residents each of the next two Fridays, August 14 and August 21.

The testing facility with The IMA Group has been moved from the current home at Hudson Valley Community College to the parking area at Van Rensselaer Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing. Appointments are recommended, and can be made by calling IMA at 800-245-4245.

Testing will only be done at the IMA site for those who are symptomatic. Only Rensselaer County residents will be seen. Those who are not symptomatic are advised to contact the state site operating at the University at Albany at 888-364-3065. College students can be tested either Friday regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not.

