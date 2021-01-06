Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 board of directors

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce has officially announced its 2021 board of directors. Newly elected board members will serve a three-year term.

“Following a year where our business community was faced with unprecedented challenges, I am incredibly excited to welcome this talented, diverse group of professionals to our board. Their unique perspectives and industry experience will allow us to best serve our members and lead our regional business community forward.” Kate Manley, President of the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce

The incoming Executive Committee and new Board of Directors for 2021 are:

2021 Executive Committee:

Edwin C. Anker IV, AIA – Chair of the Board, Phinney Design Group

Tami Cole – Vice Chair – Membership, DocStrats

Katherine K. Doran, CPA – Chair Elect of the Board – 2022, Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C.

Mike Hamel – Treasurer, HMA Contracting Corporation

Meghan Keenholts, ESQ – Counsel, E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy

John Millet – Immediate Past Chair of the Board, Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Inc.

Christine Nealon – Vice Chair – Programs & Marketing, TRIP, Inc.

E. Patrice Perkins – Vice Chair – Strategic Initiatives, The Word Architect

Daniel Sauer – Secretary, CDPHP

Brian Williams – Vice Chair – Economic Development & Government Relations, Rensselaer County Employment & Training

2021 Incoming Board Members: