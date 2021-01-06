TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce has officially announced its 2021 board of directors. Newly elected board members will serve a three-year term.
“Following a year where our business community was faced with unprecedented challenges, I am incredibly excited to welcome this talented, diverse group of professionals to our board.
Their unique perspectives and industry experience will allow us to best serve our members and lead our regional business community forward.”Kate Manley, President of the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce
The incoming Executive Committee and new Board of Directors for 2021 are:
2021 Executive Committee:
- Edwin C. Anker IV, AIA – Chair of the Board, Phinney Design Group
- Tami Cole – Vice Chair – Membership, DocStrats
- Katherine K. Doran, CPA – Chair Elect of the Board – 2022, Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C.
- Mike Hamel – Treasurer, HMA Contracting Corporation
- Meghan Keenholts, ESQ – Counsel, E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy
- John Millet – Immediate Past Chair of the Board, Bouchey & Clarke Benefits, Inc.
- Christine Nealon – Vice Chair – Programs & Marketing, TRIP, Inc.
- E. Patrice Perkins – Vice Chair – Strategic Initiatives, The Word Architect
- Daniel Sauer – Secretary, CDPHP
- Brian Williams – Vice Chair – Economic Development & Government Relations, Rensselaer County Employment & Training
2021 Incoming Board Members:
- Ashley Castle, GlobalFoundries
- Christopher Conway, AMRI
- Reeve Hamilton, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
- Kendra Hart, Martin Electric
- Christopher Loszynski, DeCrescente Distributing Company Inc.
- Kathleen Pingelski, MicroKnowledge, Inc.
- Elizabeth Reiss, The Arts Center of the Greater Capital Region
- Starletta Smith, YWCA of the Greater Capital Region
- Cecil F. Stodghill, The Doane Stuart School
LATEST STORIES
- Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 board of directors
- Adirondack invasives program sets up sessions on invasives active in the park
- Gov. Cuomo announces proposal to allow online sports betting
- VIDEO: Long line forms as Bills fans prepare for COVID testing
- Holyoke Soldiers’ Home trustees get new chairperson