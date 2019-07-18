Rensselaer County Board of Elections to share Motor Voter info with ICE

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Board of Elections announced it will share motor vehicle information with U.S. Immigration, Customs, and Enforcement (ICE) agency.

This comes after the county says the “Green Light Bill” was passed and signed into law by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Officials say it will share names and addresses of people that have registered to vote in the county through the Motor Voter Program.

“We are pleased that we will be working with ICE to provide this information. We are serious about following federal immigration laws in Rensselaer County and are happy to be of any assistance that we can provide federal authorities,” County Chairman Mike Stammel (R) said.

The Green Light Bill allows undocumented immigrants to receive a driver’s license.

Several counties in New York have called for reviews and lawsuits over the law.