Rensselaer County announces changes to community testing

Posted: / Updated:

A Tidelands Health medical professional changes latex gloves during a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Friday July 17, 2020 at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Josh Bell/The Sun News via AP)

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials announced Wednesday changes have been made to county community testing. Testing will move to Monday and Wednesday, previously tests were conducted on Tuesday.

The county will continue to partner with The IMA Group. Testing will be conducted two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, for the foreseeable future. Testing will only be done at the IMA site for those who are symptomatic. Those who are not symptomatic are advised to contact the state site operating at the University at Albany at 888-364-3065.

The testing facility with The IMA Group will be moved from the current home at Hudson Valley Community College to the parking area at Van Rensselaer Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing. Appointments are recommended and can be made by calling IMA at 800-245-4245.

The county has now administered over 20,000 tests.

