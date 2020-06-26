Live Now
Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Rensselaer County adjusts coronavirus testing hours and location

News
Posted: / Updated:
Covid Testing Sign S

Testing in Rensselaer County is changing, officials have scaled back hours and changed the location.

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced Friday that starting next week the county will modify its coronavirus testing hours and location. Currently, residents can be tested at Hudson Valley Community College. The testing site will move to the parking area at Van Rensselaer Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing starting next week.

Testing will be conducted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This schedule will continue for the foreseeable future. The county will continue its partnership with the IMA Group. An appointment is recommended and can be made by calling IMA at 888-245-4245.

“This new schedule will allow Rensselaer County to continue testing residents who want to be tested, but avoid some unnecessary costs,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin pushed for expanded testing tirelessly before a county testing site opened for Rensselaer County residents on May 5.

The county partnered with The IMA Group and Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center for testing. Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center recently halted testing due to a drop-off in demand. The county has now administered a total of 18,193 tests.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak