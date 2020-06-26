Rensselaer County adjusts coronavirus testing hours and location

Testing in Rensselaer County is changing, officials have scaled back hours and changed the location.

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced Friday that starting next week the county will modify its coronavirus testing hours and location. Currently, residents can be tested at Hudson Valley Community College. The testing site will move to the parking area at Van Rensselaer Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing starting next week.

Testing will be conducted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This schedule will continue for the foreseeable future. The county will continue its partnership with the IMA Group. An appointment is recommended and can be made by calling IMA at 888-245-4245.

“This new schedule will allow Rensselaer County to continue testing residents who want to be tested, but avoid some unnecessary costs,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin pushed for expanded testing tirelessly before a county testing site opened for Rensselaer County residents on May 5.

The county partnered with The IMA Group and Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center for testing. Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center recently halted testing due to a drop-off in demand. The county has now administered a total of 18,193 tests.

