Rensselaer confirms new cases at nursing homes in county update

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a recent county-wide Coronavirus update, the Rensselaer County Health Department, confirmed 78 new cases of the virus. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 8455.

The County update confirms there are now 1795 active cases in Rensselaer. The County also confirmed new cases at local nursing homes. There was a confirmed positive case at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home. The patient was a 93-year-old man. To date, there have been 58 cases involving residents at the VRM.

There were also ten new cases involving residents at the privately-owned Heritage House in Troy. The report of those new cases as delayed by several days, ten cases were not all from the same date.

There are now 40 residents hospitalized for COVID-19, including seven in ICU.