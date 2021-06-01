Rensselaer Co. to host pop-up COVID vaccination clinics at popular events

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is hosting nearly 30 pop-up COVID vaccination clinics. Clinics will be held throughout the county and at various events.

Clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Troy Night Out, several Tri-City Valley Cats games, and town concerts are some of the events that will host vaccination clinics.

Rensselaer County Executive, Steve McLaughlin, and Public Health Director, Mary Fran Wachunas, announced the clinics saying they want to make vaccinations more convenient and easily accessible for residents.

“Rensselaer County is committed to providing vaccinations to all who want them, and this summer, we will be bringing the vaccines right to the people at many popular and well-attended events,” said McLaughlin.

“We understand there are still some residents hesitant about getting vaccinated. These clinics will be easy, accessible, and feature a one-shot vaccine. We encourage those who have not been vaccinated to take advantage of these convenient opportunities throughout this summer,” said Wachunas.

“Our vaccination efforts have been well-received by residents, thanks to the outstanding work of our Health Department and our Medical Reserve Corps volunteers. We look forward to bring that same high level of service to these pop-up vaccination clinics,” McLaughlin added.

The vaccine will be administered using county vaccination POD procedures under the supervision of the Rensselaer County Health Department. Rensselaer County Medical Reserve Corp volunteers will also be helping at the clinics.