Rensselaer Co. stopping COVID case updates

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County said they will no longer post COVID-19 case updates. The county had been providing regular updates when they abruptly stopped last Thursday, Jan. 6.

Updates were posted on the Rensselaer County Health and Human Services Facebook page who shared the county’s post on Wednesday. The county said the move is in line with the state ending its contact tracing program.

Rensselaer County pointed residents to the state’s COVID-19 data website. Case numbers, positivity rate, and deaths can all be found on the state website.

There were 24,663 total cases reported by the county on Jan. 6 along with 36 hospitalizations and 234 deaths. Wednesday, Jan. 12 the state reported a total of 25,022 cases and 223 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a discrepancy between the county and state reports. This has not been limited to Rensselaer County. Other counties in the Capital Region showed discrepancies as well.