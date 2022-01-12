Rensselaer Co. stopping COVID case updates

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-RENSSELAER

Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County said they will no longer post COVID-19 case updates. The county had been providing regular updates when they abruptly stopped last Thursday, Jan. 6.

Updates were posted on the Rensselaer County Health and Human Services Facebook page who shared the county’s post on Wednesday. The county said the move is in line with the state ending its contact tracing program.

Rensselaer County pointed residents to the state’s COVID-19 data website. Case numbers, positivity rate, and deaths can all be found on the state website.

There were 24,663 total cases reported by the county on Jan. 6 along with 36 hospitalizations and 234 deaths. Wednesday, Jan. 12 the state reported a total of 25,022 cases and 223 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a discrepancy between the county and state reports. This has not been limited to Rensselaer County. Other counties in the Capital Region showed discrepancies as well. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Check the latest closings and delays

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES