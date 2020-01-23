Rensselaer Co. Sheriff’s office investigating string of burglaries

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a string of burglaries in Poestenkill and Averill Park was caught on surveillance camera by neighbors in the area.

Residents in the area should be on the lookout, police say. Additionally, anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or may have more security footage of the suspect should call the sheriff’s office’s confidential tip line at 518-270-0128.