TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Rensselaer County is sending surplus medical supplies to Ukraine. The donation was organized by the county Health Department’s School Testing Coordinator Kathleen Lill and announced by Rensselaer County Executive, Steve McLaughlin on Twitter Monday.

Approximately 45,000 supplies were packaged by the Rensselaer County Health Department. Items include face masks, syringes, syringes with needles, alcohol prep pads, disposable gloves, and other medical supplies. Supplies were gathered by Health Department employees last week.

The supplies were dropped off at the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church, which will be delivering them to Ukraine. Lill, Nicole Pollay, and Hannah Jacobs, among others at the Health Department, were praised by McLaughlin for organizing the supplies.