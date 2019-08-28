Rensselaer Co. lawmakers push for statewide ban of styrofoam

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lawmakers in Rensselaer County are urging the state to completely eliminate the use of styrofoam statewide.

It’s a measure already adopted by communities across New York. Currently, Albany County has a ban on styrofoam containers in all restaurants, and lawmakers in Troy are attempting to pass a measure that would include a similar ban.

Among the environmental impact, the Rensselaer County Minority Legislature also said styrofoam is detrimental for our own health.

Minority Leader Peter Grimm said in a statement:

Hot foods and liquids actually start a partial breakdown of the styrofoam causing some toxins to be absorbed into our bloodstream and tissue.

The legislature will be taking public comment on the issue on Wednesday, September 4 in the legislative chambers.