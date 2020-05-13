Rensselaer City School District proposes 24.5% tax hike to make up for expected shortfalls in aid

School districts across the state are bracing for an expected budget shortfalls.

Some districts were already in financial trouble, and the pandemic has only made things worse.

In the city of Rensselaer, the superintendent of schools has already proposed a large tax hike to buffer the blow.

School districts were already having a tough time after closing their doors.

But, those concerns are now being overshadowed shortfalls in state and local revenue, which will have an affect on school aid.

“Knowing that, we need to solve the problem,” said Joe Kardash, Superintendent of the Rensselaer City School District. He says the district is already cutting 7 full time and one part time postion. But,then he announced a bombshell- A proposed one time, 24.5 percent tax hike for residents.

“And it’s a hard time. People don’t have a lot of money to give. So this is a perfect storm of problems budgetarily,” added Kardash.

But, his district is not alone.

“I think it’s a very moment in time for great concern for our districts throughout the state.”

Bob Schneider is the Executive Director of the NYS School Boards Association.

He says districts are anxiously awaiting Governor Cuomos’s forecast on school aid scheduled for Friday. “This could be potentially a be a 20 percent cut,” said Schneider.

Back in Rensselaer, the tax hike would be left up to voters using absentee ballots.

But, judging by some of the comments on the district’s facebook page, it will likely be a hard sell.

News10’s Anya Tucker asks, “How did you get to this point to begin with?”

“There was a loss in fund balance in 2012,2013 and 14,” says Kardash.

He adds that the probem stemmed from a former employee’s mismanagement.

But he says since then, they have put things in order and also refinanced their building.

But it’s just not enought to cover whatever they need to make up for in the 53 percent of their funding that comes from state aid.

“You know if I were a community member and I don’t undertand the situation I would be angry too. I understand that.” he said.

Kardash says the district is holding an online meeting Monday night to explain the proposal and why he believes it’s necessary.

He says the information for the meeting can be found on their district facebook page https://www.facebook.com/rensscsd/