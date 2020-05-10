Rennselaer County reports new coronavirus death and jump in positive cases in Saturday update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County health officials announced that a 91-year-old woman who lived at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric adult care home in Troy has died from the coronavirus.

Of the 25 deaths of Rensselaer County residents from COVID-19 since the outbreak began, 17 were at nursing homes.

The total number of people cleared for recovery is 235.

The county health department says there have been 422 positive cases of the coronavirus since testing began, with 24 new cases confirmed since Friday:

A 74-year-old man living at Diamond Hill

A 91-year-old woman living at Diamond Hill

A 77-year-old man living at Diamond Hill

A 94-year-old woman living at Diamond Hill

A 81-year-old man living at Diamond Hill

A 58-year-old man living at Diamond Hill

A 73-year-old man living at Diamond Hill

A 79-year-old woman living at Diamond Hill

A 91-year-old resident at Diamond Hill

A 92-year-old woman living at Diamond Hill

A 100-year-old resident at Diamond Hill

A 73-year-old man living at Diamond Hill

A 74-year-old woman living at Diamond Hill

A 76-year-old woman living at Diamond Hill

A 73-year-old man living at Diamond Hill

A 78-year-old resident at Diamond Hill

A 86-year-old woman living at Diamond Hill

A 17-year-old Schaghticoke girl

A 24-year-old Pittstown woman

A 57-year-old Troy man

A 37-year-old Brunswick man

A 56-year-old Troy man

A a 22-year-old Troy man

A a 52-year-old Schodack man

Currently, four positive cases are hospitalized, with two in ICU. Over 600 residents are quarantined, and there have been over 4,000 tests administered to residents.

The newly confirmed cases include 17 from the Diamond Hill adult care facility in Schaghticoke. The new cases at Diamond Hill were confirmed after large-scale testing of all residents and staff in a joint effort with the state. In total, there have been 58 confirmed cases at Diamond Hill, and over half of the county’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred there.

