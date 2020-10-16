Rennselaer County coronavirus update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials say five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed to the Rensselaer County Health Department. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 1038. There are now 61 active cases.
The county also announced 10 new cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 935 cases cleared to date. There are now 11 residents now hospitalized for COVID-19, including one in ICU.
There have been 42 deaths of residents due to COVID-19, with the latest death announced on September 5.
New Cases:
- 91-year-old woman who is a resident at the county’s Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home in North Greenbush
- 48-year-old Schaghticoke woman
- 18-year-old Troy woman
- 29-year-old Brunswick woman
- 35-year-old Schaghticoke man
