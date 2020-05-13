Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Rennselaer County coronavirus update, one new death reported

News
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday that an 88-year-old Stephentown man died from COVID-19 in a Massachusetts medical facility. There have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Officials said that there have been 441 accumulative confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 441 cases, 267 people have been cleared of the virus. There are five people being treated in the hospital, three of those cases are from the Diamond Hill adult care facility and one from The Eddy. Two patients remain in the ICU.

The two new cases reported Wednesday include:

  • a 70-year-old Sand Lake man
  • a 28-year-old Troy woman

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak