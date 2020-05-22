Rennselaer County coronavirus update Friday, May 22

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In Rensselaer County’s daily coronavirus update County Executive Steve McLaughlin says two additional cases were reported bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 486. There are no new additional deaths, the total remains 28.

Six people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, none are in the ICU. To date 344 county residents have recovered from the virus.

Two hundred residents are in quarantine. The county received 293 tests Thursday, and 7,208 tests overall.

Following a string of overdoses from fentanyl-laced crack cocaine, the county says they have given out 45 fentanyl test strips since Thursday.

McLaughlin also says more than likely the majority of summer camps will remain closed this year.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES