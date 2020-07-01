Remote learning part two: how students and parents feel about homeschooling through the coronavirus pandemic

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Kids in New York wrapped up a school year that began normal enough but was filled with challenges for them, their parents, and school teachers as they navigated through virtual learning that started in March. Homeschooling put significantly more stress on families.

Parents worked from home, acting as teachers to their children and students struggled through adjusting to a new learning environment while missing out on social interactions.

News10 ABC talked with three students in elementary, middle, and high school, along with their parents, to hear their thoughts. All students said they missed out on social interaction with their peers and found it challenging to stay focused.

The most difficult aspects were not having structured time and not being able to see friends says Tamarac Middle schooler, Royeon Lee Jr. He says he’ll be more than ready to get on the school bus come September, with a fresh attitude.

Royeon’s mom, Jennifer Lee, says because she’s an essential worker the task of homeschooling fell largely on her husband. She says keeping their three children motivated and coordinating meetings was taxing. She also says her grocery bill grew.

Jennifer says she felt Royeon, the eldest of three brothers, went through a period of grief being unable to see friends and teachers while her two younger children struggled with losing structure and lack of sports.

It hasn’t been a negative experience all around. Jennifer says a flexible schedule with the kids being able to learn and work at their own pace was positive. However, whereas she can help her younger children with school work, she says it was more difficult to help Royeon.