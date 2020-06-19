Remote learning: how students and parents feel about homeschooling through the coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Kids in New York are wrapping up a school year that began normal enough but was filled with challenges for them, their parents, and school teachers as they navigated through virtual learning that started in March. Homeschooling put significantly more stress on families.

Parents worked from home, acting as teachers to their children and students struggled through adjusting to a new learning environment while missing out on social interactions.

News10 ABC talked with three students in elementary, middle, and high school, along with their parents, to hear their thoughts. All students said they missed out on social interaction with their peers and found it challenging to stay focused.

Alexis Rodriguez, a local 16-year-old sophomore, says she had a difficult time adapting to remote learning. She says she missed being able to ask questions directly to the teacher and ask fellow students for help. Rodriguez says she lacked motivation and was hesitant to reach out to teachers when she fell behind.

Rodriguez earned a place on the varsity softball team this year and was disappointed there would be no season. She says it was a goal she had been working towards since middle school and she was looking forward to putting in the hard work.

When asked about whether or not she was excited to get back into the classroom in the fall, Rodriguez says yes. But she also expects a much different environment. She’s concerned about the changes that will be required for social distancing and what it will mean.

Hear what middle school student, Royeon Jr. and his mother Jennifer Lee have to say about remote learning in the next part of this series.

