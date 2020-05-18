Remote learning: how one local school is planning the future

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Susan Odell Taylor School is finding out that remote education could provide students unable to attend one of their two campuses in Troy, a way to join their classrooms virtually. The school experienced the same challenges larger districts did when they shut down in March but are turning it into a positive way to incorporate remote learning and potentially reach students unable to physically attend.

Head of School, Kelly Magoolaghan, says the school used the same philosophy in the physical classroom as they do remotely and took the same approach they instill in their students through problem-solving.

“We closed on March 16th, March 17th we met as a faculty and the teachers were asking if they could have a week to get things figured out and to start trying to figure out how they were going to do this,” says Magoolaghan. “And we laugh about it now but I said no. I said if we are going to jump in because the way you’re going to become more proficient is by following, by jumping in and trying things…”

“I’m witnessing excellent teaching methods. My son is in teleschool in the room adjacent to me. I listened to him, his class and teacher discuss the advantages and disadvantages of Daylight Savings Time (DST). These were fact-based arguments (e.g., energy savings, animals don’t recognize clocks, etc.) that third- fourth-graders were making. I’ve witnessed adults fail to make the same level of arguments against DST.” Michael Myer

Parent of a Taylor School third-grader

Without guidance about what the next school year might involve, Magoolaghan says the school is planning to teach remotely or partially remotely depending on what the state decides.

She says younger students, those between the ages of three and four, have a tougher time with remote learning whereas their middle school students have adapted well. They are taking that into consideration when planning for potential changes next school year.

Magoolaghan says businesses should also be planning ahead in case students are shifted to remote learning entirely or partially. “This isn’t just schools over here figure it out and businesses over there, we need you to go back to school. We have to all be working together and I do think we’ll find a positive place to land,” she says.

