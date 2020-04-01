Remote learning a help to schools closed amid COVID-19 shut down

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shenendehowa School District has begun remote learning to continue their students’s education amid a shut down due to COVID-19.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Elizbeth Wood said the school began the concept for virtual learning a few years ago. It was a way for teachers to follow the progress of students.

“I guess if you’re in the middle of it you never feel like you’re ahead of the game, but I would say any of our planning has been time well spent,” Wood said.

The district is still making adjustments. Wood said the program has now allowed them to continue students’s education outside the schools’s walls.

“We know that home learning is not the same as in the classroom learning. We are trying to pair down our curriculum so students have exposure to the most content while not completely overwhelming them at home,” Wood said.

The district has given about 200 computers to students. They are working to make sure students stay on track.

“If they need any support our counselors are still working, our psychologist are still working. We still stand ready to support them in their learning needs and their social and emotional needs,” Wood said.

There’s no firm date on when school doors will reopen. Wood said they’re taking the program and any challenges day-by-day.