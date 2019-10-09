Remembering WWII Hero Sgt. Currey

ALTAMONT, N.Y.(NEWS10) Sgt. Francis Currey passed away this week at the age of 94.



Many knew him as a WWII hero and a Medal of Honor recipient, but his impact went beyond his title. Currey’s image was used to create a GI Joe Medal of Honor action figure.



One of his favorite places in Altamont was the Home Front Café. The owners say he was like family and will be missed.

“He was very close to our family. We certainly value that friendship and we value him and what he gave to his community,” Cindy Pollard, Owner of Home Front Café stated.