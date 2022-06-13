LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Balloons, flowers, a stuffed bear and a wooden cross all make up a roadside memorial where a family was struck by a motorcycle in Lake George Sunday afternoon.

38-year old James “Jamie” Persons and 8-year old Quinton Delgadillo were killed when the motorcycle being driven by 33-year old Anthony Futia, who the New York State Police say was riding at a high rate of speed and, according to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, did not have a license, ended up on the bike path along Route 9 near Lake George Expedition Park.

The mother of Delgadillo, Jasmine Luellen, was also injured and is currently in stable condition at Albany Medical Center. According to Mary Bradley, a friend of the family who paid her respects at the makeshift memorial, Jasmine’s birthday is Monday June 13. Just a day after losing her fiancé and son. Her youngest son, who is 11 months old also has a birthday later this month.

“And how can she celebrate her birthday? She can’t. But just everybody pray for everybody who was involved in this accident,” Bradley says, “let’s be careful on the roads. Let’s not speed on the bikes and the cars because this is what happens!”

8-year old Quinton Delgadillo was a third grader at Lake George Elementary School. Late Sunday night, the school district sent a note to parents offering condolences to the family and stating the school will have counselors on hand for anyone who needs support.

Bradley says Quinton was loved by many and enjoyed playing sports. “He was just a very outgoing kid. He loved people and had a lot of friends. You know? Same with his other siblings. They’re beautiful loving children and for them to have to go through this? No, no it’s not, it’s not good.”

The sister of Jamie Persons, Andrea, drove six hours from outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to view the memorial and be with family. She says the family plans on creating a memorial fund to cover funeral and cost of living expenses.