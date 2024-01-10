ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–State leaders are remembering Dr. John Flateau who recently passed away. His services were held on Wednesday in Brooklyn. Flateau was as a Commissioner on New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission.

He spent his career making sure New Yorkers were properly represented in government. Charlie Nesbitt, Republican Vice Chair of New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission, said his sudden passing is a great loss.

“He had a wide political experience and also was involved in redistricting in both the state and New York City. So to our meeting and deliberations, he brought a real depth of knowledge especially about the City of New York.”

Jeff Wice, Adjunct professor at NY Law School, said Flateau’s legacy includes a federal court case known as Flateau V. Anderson.

“John was the lead plaintiff in forcing the New York Legislature to redraw its districts back in the 1980s,” explained Wice. “The state Senate Republicans at that point wanted to wait six years to draw the lines after the 1980 census, and John wasn’t about to let that happen. That case was successful.”

Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, paid tribute to him at a press conference in the New York State Capitol on Monday.

“He was a tremendous champion of justice and his unwavering dedication to civil and voting rights has profoundly shaped New York, and frankly our nation. Dr. Flateau’s legacy as a tireless advocate for equality and democracy will forever inspire us.”

Flateau’s career also expanded into academia.

The New York State Senate renamed bill in his honor. The Doctor John L. Flateau Voting and Elections Database and Academic Center of New York Act passed in the Senate on Monday. The bill regulates public data maintained by county and city boards of elections.

It is sponsored by Senator Zellnor Myrie

“I would not be standing here today if it were not for Dr. John Flateau’s leadership,” said Myrie. “Him not paving the way for people that look like me to enter into the elected space.”

Stewart-Cousins said at this point, it’s unclear as to when his position on the independent redistricting commission will be filled.

“This is such a sudden loss for us that obviously we are beginning to think about it and to see who would be able to fill these great shoes,” said Stewart-Cousins. “Again, it’s something that I’m looking at.”