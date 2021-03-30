Remarkable Women of the Capital Region: Tiffany Orner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This remarkable woman was nominated by her “rock”: Tiffany’s mother.

Tiffany Orner is third-generation military. Upon moving to the Capital Region, Tiffany participated in different veteran’s organizations to help others – including a cell phone collection drive to help active service members feel connected with their families during the holidays.

After dealing with employment issues, Tiffany dedicated her time to volunteering with Feed Albany.

“We are all put here for a reason,” said Tiffany. “There’s a date when we begin and a date when our journey here is complete. Make sure that that ‘dash’ means something. So, whatever it is, whatever how big or small, whatever you’re able to give – just give. Don’t second guess. Just do it. Be the person you need when you’re low, when you’re feeling less than, because it absolutely helps raise you up.”

Tiffany says her mom is her biggest inspiration. Also a veteran of the United States Air Force, Tiffany’s mom is a survivor of breast and uterine cancers and was a single mother.