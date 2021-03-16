Remarkable Women of the Capital Region: Maureen Hopkins

(NEWS10) – The pandemic has left many seniors isolated, making the work of this “Remarkable Woman” even more vital. Maureen Hopkins runs Home Instead Senior Care, providing care for aging adults in the community, keeping them home as long as possible. Then, COVID-19 changed everything.

“March, April, May were all a blur,” Maureen said. “It was really trying to do the best to keep everyone safe. We tried to get as much supplies as possible masks, hand sanitizers, directions from the CDC trying to follow as much as possible but it changed significantly because we were trying to not only keep our seniors home but keep them home without getting this devastating illness.”

The pandemic did impact some of Maureen’s volunteer work, putting the annual “Be A Santa To A Senior” program on pause. Over the years thousands of seniors in need have been helped.

“The community looks for it, they call us even before the trees go up, it’s just something that is community-wide and it’s a wonderful program.” Looking ahead, Maureen promised, “We’re hoping 2021 comes back with a vengeance.”

2021 is also the year Maureen will graduate from nursing school, wanting to expand services meant she needed a nurse on staff so she took on the task herself.

“I’ve read so much about how nursing is in such high demand we don’t have enough nurses for what we need right now and I couldn’t imagine pulling to do something that possibly I could if I went back to nursing school.”

NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida asked Maureen, “You’re working full time, you’re going to school, and you also have a family, how do you balance and juggle everything?”

Maureen shared the credit, “Having family members who are very helpful is a huge key, I’ve been working odd hours so I come in sometimes at night or early mornings and on weekends so my husband and I are balancing it with my son.”

A Kiwanis Club member and past president, Maureen balances it all with volunteering for all.

“I take care of the seniors, I take care of the kids, I love the Reading Is Fundamental program that Kiwanis does, the RIF program, where we donate books to the local kindergarten so every kid gets a free book once a month I think that’s one of the most important programs that we do.”