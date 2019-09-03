Remarkable image captured from inside Hurricane Dorian’s eye

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hurricane Hunters journeyed into the eye of Hurricane Dorian Saturday and came back with an extraordinary picture.

The National Hurricane Center credited Paul Chang with the photograph on Twitter.

Chang captured the image aboard NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft, the post says.

Here a look inside the clear eye of #Dorian this morning from the @HRD_AOML_NOAA Hurricane Hunter P-3 Aircraft. Picture credit Paul Chang pic.twitter.com/Yyi8OBRcBf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

LATEST STORIES: