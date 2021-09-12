MIssing soldiers remains during Korean War to be buried in Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 20, Army Cpl. Walter A. Smead, of Hadley, New York, will be laid to final rest at Gerald B. H. Solomon National Saratoga Cemetery, in Schuylerville.

Smead a member of Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division was 24-years-old, reported missing on December 6, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces attempting to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

Smead’s remains could not be recovered following the battle until almost seventy years later, when his remains were turned over by North Korea, on July 27, 2018.

Accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA agency, on March 16, 2021, his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence through anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome, and autosomal analysis.

The Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu recorded Smead’s name along with others still missing from the Korean War. Next to his name will be placed a rosette to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans still remain unaccounted for from the Korean War said the Department of Defense.