Remains of 12 unclaimed military veterans laid to rest

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Patriot Guard Riders escorted the remains of 12 unclaimed veterans from Buffalo to their final resting place today at Bath National Cemetary.

Veterans who served in the USMC, Army, Navy or Air Force received full military honors, even after some passed nearly two decades ago.

The Veteran Recovery Program’s mission is to find and identify veterans who have passed away and haven’t been given proper honors, and to inter their unclaimed cremated remains. They do this with support of private, state and federal organizations.

Speakers at the event said this was the largest turnout they have seen in years.

