Relay For Life of the Capital Region Campuses event to be held virtually for the second year in a row

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second year in a row during the COVID pandemic, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, The College of Saint Rose, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Siena College, and University at Albany are hosting their virtual Relay For Life of the Capital Region Campuses on April 10, 2021.

Student volunteers from the five campuses teamed up to host a combined virtual Relay For

Life experience. The online Facebook event will reportedly feature a mix of live, and pre-recorded segments that celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers, remember loved ones lost and empower those participating to continue the fight against cancer.

“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Elizabeth Hunter,

Development Director for the American Cancer Society of the Capital Region. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart. Relay For Life is all about togetherness, but the safety of our patients, survivors, volunteers and staff is always a top priority”

The funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and for continuing services to get patients the care and support they need.

For more information about the virtual event, visit the Relay For Life website.