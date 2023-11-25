TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Municipalities across the capital district encouraged shoppers to shop locally to support small business owners and community members who rely on those shops for Small Business Saturday. The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District had its “Shop Small, Shop Troy” initiative for small businesses in the area.

“We got our free gift for the first 20 customers, and it was this Troy bag, which is really cool,” shopper Nicole Mastroianni said.

Sarah Keller went to the Troy Farmers Market to check out the local artists in Troy.

“I always like to support small businesses,” Keller said. “I’ve always liked art, and I appreciate it, and this place is beautiful.”

The owners at Jacob Alejandro said they love this time of year.

“It’s always so much fun,” Jake Griffin-Diaz said. “Everyone is so warm and inviting. And it makes this day, even though it’s so busy…really special for all of us.”

Liza Morgan has owned Liza’s of Troy for seven years. She said Small Business Saturday is all about positivity and gathering the community to help kick off the holidays.

“And a lot of recognition for our small businesses that are either relatively new [or] existing,” Morgan said. “It’s a great opportunity to spend a little extra time with our customers.

This is precisely what Emma Eames, the new manager of Unbelievable Nutrition, wants to do.

“This is super important. We need everybody to come check us out,” Eames said. “We have free clothes for anybody in Troy who needs them-it’s out here.”

She said she wants to use her location to give back to the community and help those in need. Many business owners say that, ultimately, this is what Small Business Saturday should be about…reinvesting in the local community.