ARLINGTON, VT (NEWS10) – One bald eagle was found alone and injured during a snowstorm. After some help, the eagle was nursed back to health and released into the wild.

In the midst of a February snowstorm, Brandon Hodges and Dr. Joshua Sherman were enjoying the sights and sounds from their Southern Vermont Old Mill Recording Studio. It was then that they were horrified to find what they thought was a dead bald eagle laying in the snow.

“It certainly was a once in a lifetime experience, to find it in your driveway,” said Hodges, COO of Old Mill Road Media.

The female bald eagle was sprawled on her back. As she lied helplessly, she waited for someone like Hodges and Sherman to find her.

“To think it’s not alive and to walk out and find out it is alive is such an exciting thing,” said Hodges.

That’s when both of the guys sprung into action. They called the Vermont Game Warden of Fish and Wildlife.

“With Brandon’s assistance, Sergeant Buttle was able to blanket and crate the bird. The eagle was safely transported during a snowstorm,” said Dr. Sherman, founder, and CEO of Old Mill Road Media.

“We did find that the eagle did have a fairly deep puncture wound. We then set her up on antibiotics,” said Grae O’Toole, Director at Vermont Insitute of Natural Science for Wild Bird Rehabilitation.

After three weeks of care at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, the four-year-old bald eagle was well fed and all stitched up. O’Toole says even on her worst days, the eagle never gave up.

“She was very very feisty and she never a moment where she seemed a little bit tired.”

Feeling like her herself once again, the bald eagle was ready to spread her wings. O’Toole released the eagle into the wild on Wednesday and she was reunited with nature.

“It’s a pretty great feeling we put so much time and energy into taking care of all of our patients. So getting to see them where they are supposed to be in the wild is such a good feeling.”

As Hodges and Sherman look up to the sky, they see a symbol of power and freedom soaring over them.