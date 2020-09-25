Rehabbed community center a welcome for residents

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the Cohoes community center shut down, it left many residents without programs and recreational activities. On Friday, it reopened under a new name and owner.

The center’s undergone a massive renovation now called the Gateway Sports Complex.

“I really didn’t expect it to be this nice. I thought some slaps of paint and a machine here or there, but the whole place is transformed,” said Robin Zapala after she toured the facility.

The building was sold to Craig Roochand earlier this year.

This is not Roochand’s first venture. He owns other recreational facilities in New York City.

“It was a challenge. I got the keys in my hand The last week of January. We started construction the first week of February, and what I estimated what it would take to get this building completed, my budget went three or four times over the amount,” Roochand said.

Roochand said the former community center came with list of issues including plumbing and heating repairs which led to the community center’s initial shut down.

Roochand said COVID-19 hasn’t made the opening process easier.

“They said 33 percent [to reopen] for sports, so it’s going to be challenging.” Roochand said.

The center is open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.