ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Registration is now open for ‘Barn School’ 2022 at Indian Ladder Farms. The event, which runs annually, will be hosted between the dates of June 27 and September 9.

Children aged three to five are encouraged to attend the farm’s “Little Farmer & Friend” program this year. Participants will explore the farm and share in the responsibility and care of farm animals by keeping them clean, feeding them, and walking them on leashes. An adult will need to accompany all children who participate in this program, which costs $225 for the week.

For those in the six-to-thirteen age bracket, the below programs will be offered this summer:

Junior Veterinarians ($250)

We Love Farm Animals! ($225)

We Love Sustainable Farming! ($200)

We Love Rabbits! ($250)

Wildlife on the Farm ($200)

We Love Chickens! ($250)

Farm to Table ($200)

Junior Apple Farmers ($200)

Art on the Farm ($200)

We Love Goats! ($250)

A full schedule of this year’s “Barn School” event, by week. Photo courtesy Indian Ladder Farms.

Registration is available online for all of this summer’s events. If the program you wish to attend is sold out, you may email education@indianladderfarms.com with the class of interest to be placed on a waitlist.