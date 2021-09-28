Registration opens for 25th annual Albany Last Run 5K

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany will hold the 25th annual Albany Last Run 5K on Saturday, December 11 at 5 p.m. The course will run through the Capital Holiday Lights in Washington Park and feature a fun fireworks show.

Chip timing for the race will be provided by Albany Running Exchange Event Productions and age-based divisional awards and random prize drawings will be happening. Results and time postings will be available at the base of the Egg at Empire State Plaza Concourse after the race.

Masks will reportedly be required while indoors for packet pickup and the awards ceremony. All registered runners will receive a free Last Run 5K long-sleeve shirt as well.

Registration for the race is now open and runners are encouraged to register early to secure a spot. Participants can register online or download the mail-in entry form. Early registration is $25 and increases to $30 on November 1 and $35 on December 1 if spaces are still available.



Volunteers can sign up online to help, or call 518.434.5416 or email volunteer@albanyny.gov.

For more information, call the City of Albany Office of Cultural Affairs at 518.434.2032, visit the City’s events page, or follow albanyNYevents on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.