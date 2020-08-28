Registration open for chance to win Playstation 5

(CNN) — Registration opened Thursday for a chance to pre-order Sony’s Playstation 5.

Actually getting the new console might be based on a little bit of luck. Pre-order sign up is limited to existing customers in the U.S.

Users have to sign up online with their Playstation I.D. Although that does not mean you are on the list.

Sony is sending emails to specific users based on their previous interests and Playstation activities. If selected, it is a first-come-first-serve basis for a limited time only.

Sony has not said how much the Playstation 5 will cost or when it will be released.

LATEST STORIES