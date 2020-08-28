Registration open for chance to win Playstation 5

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Registration opened Thursday for a chance to pre-order Sony’s Playstation 5.

Actually getting the new console might be based on a little bit of luck. Pre-order sign up is limited to existing customers in the U.S.

Users have to sign up online with their Playstation I.D. Although that does not mean you are on the list.

Sony is sending emails to specific users based on their previous interests and Playstation activities. If selected, it is a first-come-first-serve basis for a limited time only.

Sony has not said how much the Playstation 5 will cost or when it will be released.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga