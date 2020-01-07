Registration open for 22nd annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all cyclists and nature lovers!

Registration is now open for the 22nd annual Cycle the Erie Canal tour, which lets participants experience New York State’s nature and history from Buffalo to Albany.

The 400-mile path is expected to take riders about eight days to complete and is scheduled July 12-19.

Cyclists will cover about 40-60 miles per day, riding through historic canal villages, hundreds of scenic parks and local interest points. Most of the path is off-road, flat, traffic free and is recommended for cyclists of all ages/fitness levels.

Registration includes lodging at camping sites every night, meals, extra baggage transportation and daily entertainment.

There are several different registration options ranging from eight-day to four-day rides.

For more information and to register, head to the Parks and Trails New York’s website.