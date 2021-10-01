Registration open for 2021 Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration is now open for the 74th annual Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, November 25. The Trot is the nation’s 12th oldest road race and attracts thousands of runners and spectators to Troy each year.

Participants are encouraged to donate to the event’s two main charities, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s House & Shelter when registering online. This year, the event hopes to raise more than $20,000 for local charities.

The Trot begins at 8 a.m. with the 10K. The Grade School Mile and Turkey Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The shorter 5K distance kicks off at 10 a.m. Both the 10K and 5K start at 4th and Fulton Streets and finish at River Street’s Monument Square.

“Since its humble beginnings in 1916 when six runners entered, the Trot has grown to become one of America’s largest road races with more than 7,000 participants,” said Event Director George Regan. “It’s important for people to recognize this event is steeped in history and tradition and they can experience that during our anniversary year.”

This year’s Trot will feature a virtual option for those concerned about being around others or who plan to be away. Virtual participants will use a custom mobile app, which allows them to race with others, real time, regardless of their location.

Free event parking is available at a number of Front and River Street parking lots. A complete map of Troy parking lots can be found on the City of Troy website.

Runners looking to get in shape for the Trot can also sign up for the 10-week, co-ed Trot Training Challenge. The program, which began September 27 at Hudson Valley Community College, is designed to train participants to complete a 5K or 10K and features injury-prevention, nutritional, strength and flexibility elements. To register, visit the Trot Training Challenge website.

For more information or to register for the Trot, visit Troy Turkey Trot website.