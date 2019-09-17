Registration open for 2019 Troy Turkey Trot Training Challenge

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The 72nd Troy Turkey Trot is fast approaching, and an annual program wants to help competitors prepare for the Thanksgiving Day tradition.

Registration is now open for the 2019 Troy Turkey Trot Training Challenge which begins Monday, September 23, and lasts for 10 weeks. It is designed to help competitors complete either the 5K or 10K races. Injury prevention and help with nutrition are also included in this program.

Participants will begin each week with a Monday evening exercise session followed by Saturday morning runs. They are also expected to complete a third workout on their own time during the week that is more convenient for their schedule.

The program costs $40 and does not include entry into the Troy Turkey Trot. Registration ends Monday, September 30. If you’re interested in lacing up for this training program, visit the registration page here.

The Troy Turkey Trot is the Capital Region’s largest Thanksgiving road race, drawing as many as 8,000 participants. Visit their webpage here to learn more about this Capital Region staple and how it helps our local community.