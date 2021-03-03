Registration for LIGHT Summer Youth Employment Program now open through March 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that registration for the 2021 City of Albany Summer Youth Employment Program Learning, Initiative and Gaining Headway Together (LIGHT) is now open for city of Albany youth residents ages 14-18. The deadline for application submissions is Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Department of Recreation Commissioner Jonathan Jones made the announcement with the following information:

Youth employees will work up to 20 hours per week

Applicants must meet all eligibility and orientation requirements to participate

Full list of application requirements

Applications will be accepted and processed on a rolling basis

Registration does not guarantee a paid work experience

LIGHT is open to all qualified residents

Income verification is a requirement for TANF reimbursement.

To begin the process, applicants can apply to the program online using a smartphone, computer or tablet. For questions, applicants can review the 2021 online application FAQs section or call/email at (518) 438-1082 or syep@albanyny.gov.

“We are so proud to once again host our nationally-recognized, award-winning Summer Youth Employment Program. The data is clear: this program helps improve high school graduation rates for our youngest residents, and prepares them for the next phase of the careers – whether that’s joining the workforce, learning a trade, or going to college,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“We are thankful that Mayor Sheehan has made it possible for us to offer this essential program in this difficult year,” said Commissioner Jonathan Jones. “The health and safety of our communities remains our top priority and we will continue to take all appropriate measures to help keep our youth, families and staff safe.”

The goals of the program are to:

Provide earned income to Albany youth

Introduce and prepare youth for the world of work

Expose our youth to the various businesses and sectors locally

Learn transferable skills and habits from leaders in the industry

Provide youth voice and added value to local businesses on special projects and day-to-day functions

Create a network of professionals and caring adults for Albany’s youth.

Vacations and time-off will reportedly not be allowed for youth employees. Youth who have been assigned summer school must also make sure their job does not interfere with their school work.

Officials say Enrichment Fridays are professional development days that will be incorporated into the SYEP programming on July 16, July 23, July 30, and August 6. This year, everything will reportedly be 100% on a virtual platform and will cover the following topics:

Planning for after High School & Post-Secondary options exploring,

Wellness, Financial Literacy and Education, and

Career Explorations.

Participants will also have the opportunity to participate in workshops with different organizations and professionals.

Those interested can reach out to Diamond Quiles, Enrichment Coordinator for more information.